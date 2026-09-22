Meier scored an even-strength goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-1 in Monday's 3-2 exhibition win over the Rangers.

Meier set up Nico Hischier in the second period before scoring an unassisted goal in the final minute of the same frame. The 29-year-old Meier is coming off a relatively disappointing season -- he accounted for 24 goals, 44 points and a minus-16 rating over 77 games in 2025-26. If the Devils want to get back to the postseason, they will certainly need more production from Meier, who should receive top-six minutes while working with one of the power-play units this year.