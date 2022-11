Vanecek (undisclosed) will get the night off Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek was on the ice for New Jersey's optional morning skate. He is being listed as day-to-day after leaving Thursday's game against Ottawa. Nico Daws, who was brought up from the minors Saturday, is projected to be the backup goalie Saturday versus Arizona behind Akira Schmid.