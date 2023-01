Vanecek stopped 27 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Vanecek was sharp again Tuesday, allowing just a pair of goals in the second period in the overtime victory. The 27-year-old Vanecek has won seven consecutive starts with a .930 save percentage in that span. The Czech netminder is now 20-5-2 with a .916 save percentage on the season.