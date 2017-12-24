Butcher registered two assists -- one at even strength and another during a power play in Saturday's 4-1 home win over the Blackhawks.

The 2017 Hobey Baker Award winner from the University of Denver has looked quite comfortable on the man advantage, as he's collected 13 of his 21 assists in that special teams situation. With only 42 shots through 35 games, Butcher doesn't fire the puck often enough to perhaps vault him to an elite tier of fantasy blueliners, but he does have a tidy plus-6 rating and is likely surpassing expectations in most leagues. The fun is just beginning for Butcher and his fantasy owners alike.