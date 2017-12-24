Devils' Will Butcher: Causes fits for Chicago
Butcher registered two assists -- one at even strength and another during a power play in Saturday's 4-1 home win over the Blackhawks.
The 2017 Hobey Baker Award winner from the University of Denver has looked quite comfortable on the man advantage, as he's collected 13 of his 21 assists in that special teams situation. With only 42 shots through 35 games, Butcher doesn't fire the puck often enough to perhaps vault him to an elite tier of fantasy blueliners, but he does have a tidy plus-6 rating and is likely surpassing expectations in most leagues. The fun is just beginning for Butcher and his fantasy owners alike.
More News
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Gets another power-play point•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Snaps five-game point drought•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Gets first NHL goal in loss•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Keeps feeding teammates•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Hits another assist in win•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Eight assists in first five NHL games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...