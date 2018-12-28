Devils' Will Butcher: Continues to rely on power play
Butcher dished out a power-play helper in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
Butcher continues to do most of his damage on the power play, as 31 of his 56 career points have come with the extra man. The problem for his owners is that Butcher's scoring in general is way down in his sophomore season. After posting 44 points in 81 games as a rookie, he's on pace for just 28. Though his production is down, Butcher's power-play prowess makes him a strong DFS play in the right situations.
More News
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Way off rookie pace•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Three-point performance in win over Pens•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Set to play Thursday•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Suffers injury•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Tallies helper Thursday•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Will showcase talents at World Championship•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...