Butcher dished out a power-play helper in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Butcher continues to do most of his damage on the power play, as 31 of his 56 career points have come with the extra man. The problem for his owners is that Butcher's scoring in general is way down in his sophomore season. After posting 44 points in 81 games as a rookie, he's on pace for just 28. Though his production is down, Butcher's power-play prowess makes him a strong DFS play in the right situations.