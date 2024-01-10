Henrique registered an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Henrique has a helper in each of the last two games after setting up Troy Terry's tally in Tuesday's win. This assist was Henrique's 500th career point (249 goals, 251 helpers), a mark he achieved in 869 outings. The 33-year-old forward has operated as the top-line center in recent games, and that's likely to consider if Trevor Zegras (lower body) misses time after leaving Tuesday's game. Henrique has 21 points, 69 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 39 appearances this season.