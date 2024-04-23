Henrique scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Monday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 1.

Henrique was on the top line Monday, and it worked out well for him. He scored in the first period and helped out on the second of Zach Hyman's three goals, an even-strength tally in the second. Henrique had just nine points over 22 games as an Oiler following his trade from the Ducks, but he's got significantly more scoring upside as long as his even-strength minutes are on the top line.