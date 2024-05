Henrique (lower body) is in Friday's lineup for Game 2 against Vancouver, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Henrique will return to the lineup after missing Game 1 with a lower-body issue. He tallied two points in Game 1 against the Kings last round but hasn't scored a point in four games since. Henrique is expected to skate in a top-six role Friday.