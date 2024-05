Henrique (ankle) won't play Tuesday in Game 4 against the Canucks, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Henrique will miss his second straight contest. He has picked up one goal, one assist, four shots on net and 22 hits in six outings this postseason. The 34-year-old forward had 24 goals and 51 points in 82 appearances between the Oilers and Ducks during the 2023-24 regular season.