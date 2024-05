Henrique (ankle) isn't expected to play in Game 2 against Dallas on Saturday, Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Henrique participated in pregame warmups but wasn't involved in line rushes. That suggests he is likely close to returning despite not being quite ready yet. The 34-year-old forward has a goal and an assist in six contests this playoffs. Henrique might receive a middle-six spot and have a role on the power play once he's healthy.