Henrique scored a goal, doled out five hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

Henrique's tally at 7:48 of the first period ended up being the game-winner in the blowout. The 34-year-old has a point in each of the last two contests, and he's up to six points, nine shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-1 rating through 14 playoff outings. Henrique is likely to remain in a third-line role for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Finals, as head coach Kris Knoblauch likely won't adjust the lineup much if the Oilers keep winning.