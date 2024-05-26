Henrique (ankle) is very close to being available to return to the lineup, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

The Oilers hope to have Henrique back in action against Dallas for Monday's Game 3 or Game 4 on Wednesday. Henrique participated in pregame warmups before missing his seventh straight contest in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 2. He has registered one goal, one assist, four shots on net and 22 hits in six appearances this postseason. The 34-year-old forward will probably occupy a middle-six role and see time on the second power-play unit once he receives the green light to return.