Henrique (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Game 2 against Dallas on Saturday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Henrique, who missed the last six games, participated in Saturday morning's skate. He has produced one goal, one assist, four shots on net and 22 hits in six outings this postseason. If Henrique receives clearance to play, the 34-year-old forward could occupy a middle-six role and see time on the second power-play unit.