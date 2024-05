Henrique (ankle) won't be in the lineup Thursday in Game 1 versus the Stars, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Henrique will miss his sixth game in a row. The 34-year-old has a goal and an assist in six playoff games this season, after picking up 24 goals and 51 points in 82 regular-season appearances with Edmonton and Anaheim. Consider Henrique day-to-day at this time.