Henrique scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Henrique has been solid with two goals and an assist over his last six outings. The 34-year-old forward reached the 20-goal mark Sunday -- he's done so in seven of his 14 campaigns, including each of the last two seasons. For the year, he has 45 points, 120 shots on net, 76 hits, 68 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 69 appearances between the Oilers and the Ducks.