Henrique scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Henrique got the Oilers on the board early in the second period. The tally snapped a five-game point drought for the 34-year-old forward. He's up to 23 goals, 25 assists, 133 shots on net, 96 hits, 75 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 78 contests between the Oilers and the Ducks this year. A 50-point season isn't out of the question, but he's logged just six points over 18 contests since he was traded to Edmonton.