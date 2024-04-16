Henrique scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.

Henrique had two points in the first period as the Oilers started strong. The 34-year-old hadn't posted a multi-point effort in his Edmonton tenure before Monday's game. He's earned nine points over 20 contests as an Oiler, and he's at 51 points, 136 shots on net, 96 hits, 76 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 80 outings overall.