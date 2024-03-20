Henrique scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Henrique put the Oilers ahead 2-0 with his second-period tally, which was his first goal and second point with the team. That's over a six-game stretch, as his scoring pace has reduced alongside his diminished ice time since he was traded from the Ducks. The 34-year-old forward is up to 44 points, 117 shots on net, 72 hits, 67 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 66 appearances this season, but his fantasy value is likely to be lower if he can't get regular top-six minutes for the Oilers.