Henrique scored during Thursday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles.

The veteran forward has now scored twice over the last three games, which is an encouraging sign. His offensive production has been tepid since the trade to Edmonton. Thursday's goal puts him at three goals and an assist through 11 games with his new squad. So, any sign of increased production is a good thing. Still, fantasy managers would be wise to be wary. He's averaging more than two-and-a-half minutes less ice time than he saw in Anaheim and has produced just 11 shots with the Oilers.