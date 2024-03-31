Henrique scored a goal on two shots, logged two hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Henrique, who was dealt from Anaheim to Edmonton on March 6, scored in his first game against the Ducks since the trade. The 34-year-old has four goals and a helper over 12 contests with the Oilers, as a smaller role with his new team has limited his scoring contributions. He's up to 47 points, 124 shots on net, 75 hits, 72 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 72 outings overall.