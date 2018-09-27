Ducks' Adam Henrique: Three points in preseason win
Henrique scored two goals, adding an assist in Anaheim's 7-4 preseason win over the Kings on Wednesday.
Coming off a 50-point season in 2017-18, one that saw him split time between the Devils and Ducks, Henrique is set to begin his first full campaign in Anaheim. He looked solid in this preseason contest and appears ready to handle second-line center duties, behind Ryan Getzlaf. Henrique, along with the Ducks' other forwards, will need to elevate their respective games to make up for the loss of Corey Perry. The team's de factor co-pilot is expected to miss five months with a knee injury.
