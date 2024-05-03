Henrique wasn't at practice Friday due to a lower-body injury, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Henrique is pointless in four straight games while recording a mere two shots to go with 20 hits. The Oilers are not expected to be back in action until Tuesday, so the veteran center will have plenty of time to recover. Still, it will be a situation for fantasy players to monitor heading into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.