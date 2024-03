Killorn scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Islanders.

Killorn has scored in each of the last four games, giving him 12 tallies on the year. He cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second period, but the Ducks couldn't build on his goal. Killorn has 27 points, 102 shots on net, 53 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 45 appearances, playing mainly in a top-six role.