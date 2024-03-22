Killorn scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-0 victory over Chicago.

Killorn opened the scoring 3:10 into the second period, deflecting a Gustav Lindstrom shot past Arvid Soderblom, before extending Anaheim's lead to 3-0 with a second tally later in the frame. Killorn had gone five games without a goal, recording just one assist in that span, after scoring in each of his previous four games The 34-year-old forward is up to 14 goals and 30 points through 51 games in a top-six role with the Ducks this season.