Killorn scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Both points came on the power play. Killorn was a positive for the Ducks in the first round, but he had been held to one point over the first three games of the second round. The 36-year-old broke out Sunday, setting up a Beckett Sennecke goal in the first period before scoring one of his own late in the second. Over 10 playoff contests, Killorn is up to four goals, five assists, 22 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-7 rating while filling a top-six role.