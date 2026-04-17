Killorn notched a goal Thursday in a 5-4 win over Nashville.

Killorn has been a sturdy middle-six performer for the Ducks this season. He has three points, including two goals, in his last four games, and he finished the season with 33 points, including 15 goals, in 82 games. Killorn's two Stanley Cup rings from his time with the Lightning will surely be a focal point for the young Ducks as they enter their first postseason since 2018.