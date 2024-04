Killorn scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Killorn has four goals and two helpers over his last six contests. The 34-year-old continues to see time in a top-line role, and he's made the most of his premium playing time in the second half. Overall, he's produced 18 goals, 36 points, 136 shots on net, 71 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 60 appearances this season.