Killorn (finger) has begun skating in a non-contact jersey, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

According to reports, Killorn is nearing a return to practice which could see him ready to go soon. The veteran center has yet to make his Ducks debut after having spent the entirety of his 11-year NHL career with the Lightning where he won back-to-back Stanley Cups. Once Killorn is cleared to play, he should be in line for a top-six role but may have missed too many games to reach the 60-point threshold for a second consecutive year.