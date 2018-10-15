Cogliano potted a game-winning, power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Blues.

With time winding down in the third period, Cogliano snuck one past Chad Johnson for his first goal of the season. The veteran winger is searching for his first 20-goal campaign since 2013-14 and he has a shot to do so by playing on the top line centered by Ryan Kesler.

