Ducks' Andrew Cogliano: Snags helper Monday
Cogliano garnered an assist in Monday's shootout victory over the Red Wings.
It was Cogliano's first point of the 2018-19 campaign, having been absent from the scoresheet in the first two. Through the opening three outings, the winger has managed a mere four shots on goal, a far cry from the 2.19 shots per game he registered last season.
