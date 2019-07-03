Stolarz signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract with the Ducks on Tuesday, Renadu Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Stolarz will likely serve in an AHL role with John Gibson and Ryan Miller both on hand to tend goal at the NHL level. The 25-year-old netminder has a 3.04 GAA .908 save percentage over 25 career NHL appearances (16 starts) between the Flyers and Oilers.