Stolarz made 25 saves in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Senators.
The 30-year-old netminder also picked up a power-play assist on Anton Lundell's game-winner in the first period with a pass all the way up to Ottawa's blue line that caught the visitors on a line change. Stolarz has seen a little more action than usual over the last few weeks as the Panthers prepare for the playoffs, and on the season he sports a career-high 15 wins with a 2.03 GAA, .925 save percentage and two shutouts.
More News
-
Panthers' Anthony Stolarz: Now starting Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Anthony Stolarz: Slated starter for Thursday•
-
Panthers' Anthony Stolarz: Stunned by Habs•
-
Panthers' Anthony Stolarz: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Anthony Stolarz: Stops six shots in relief•
-
Panthers' Anthony Stolarz: Win streak ends at six•