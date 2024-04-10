Stolarz made 25 saves in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Senators.

The 30-year-old netminder also picked up a power-play assist on Anton Lundell's game-winner in the first period with a pass all the way up to Ottawa's blue line that caught the visitors on a line change. Stolarz has seen a little more action than usual over the last few weeks as the Panthers prepare for the playoffs, and on the season he sports a career-high 15 wins with a 2.03 GAA, .925 save percentage and two shutouts.