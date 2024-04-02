Stolarz will be between the pipes on the road against the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Stolarz stopped all six shots he faced in relief of Sergei Bobrovsky on Monday and now finds himself starting the second game of the back-to-back as well. On the year, the 30-year-old Stolarz is 14-6-2 with a career-best 1.99 GAA through 24 outings.