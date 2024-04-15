Stolarz will protect the home net Tuesday against Toronto, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Stolarz is coming off a 26-save shutout win over Ottawa last Tuesday. He has a 15-7-2 record this season with a 2.03 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 26 appearances. The Maple Leafs rank second in the league this campaign with 3.65 goals per contest.
