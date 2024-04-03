Stolarz stopped 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The Panthers were up 2-1 after the first period, but Montreal scored four straight times after that to take control, including a pair of Nick Suzuki tallies in the second frame. The five goals allowed tied his season high, and Stolarz has lost two straight starts since his six-start win streak came to an end. Despite the recent stumbles, the 30-year-old backup netminder still sports a 2.47 GAA and .919 save percentage in six outings since the beginning of March.