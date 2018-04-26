Ducks' Brandon Montour: Enjoys successful sophomore season
Montour notched nine goals and 32 points while posting a plus-16 rating in 80 games this campaign.
The 24-year-old blueliner was a key member of the Ducks' power-play unit this season, picking up five goals and 12 points while averaging 2:15 of ice time on the man advantage per contest. Montour's game should only continue to grow in 2018-19, which means fantasy owners can head into their drafts with the expectation that he'll post career highs in goals and assists, making him a desirable asset in all season-long formats.
