Montour scored the game-winning goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

The 29-year-old blueliner is suddenly one of the hottest players in the NHL. Montour has five multi-point performances in the last seven games, and over that stretch he's erupted for four goals and 13 points, with about half of that production (one goal and six helpers) coming on the power play. Offseason shoulder surgery delayed his start to the season and it took him a while to get back up to speed, but Montour has regained the form that saw him rack up a career-high 16 goals and 73 points in 2022-23.