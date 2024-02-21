Montour produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

His tally late in the second period gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead, and Montour then helped set up Anton Lundell for the OT winner. Montour has two goals and five points in the last two games, and he might be finding last season's form again after offseason shoulder surgery delayed his season debut until mid-November and led to a couple sluggish months -- through his first 25 games in 2023-24, the 29-year-old defenseman managed only one goal and seven points.