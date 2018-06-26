Ducks' Brandon Montour: Presented with qualifying offer
Montour received a qualifying offer from the Ducks on Monday, NHL.com reports. As a result, the team preserves exclusive negotiating rights with the defenseman.
Montour thrived in his first full season in 2017-18, as he registered nine goals and 23 assists over 80 games. He wasn't limited in the defensive zone, either, based on 83 blocked shots and maintaining a tidy plus-16 rating. The Ontario native is an attractive fantasy commodity and the type of guy that you'll want to use as a complementary option to some of the league's elite blueliners.
