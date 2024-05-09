Montour tallied a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 2.

Montour picked up a pair of assists in the second period before putting the finishing touches on the Florida victory with a shorthanded goal in the third, poking a feed from Aleksander Barkov past Linus Ullmark. The 30-year-old Montour now has two goals and six points in the playoffs after logging 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 66 regular-season games.