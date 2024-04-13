Fowler provided an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

This was Fowler's third straight game with an assist, and he has a point in five of the last seven outings. The defenseman has taken a step back on offense this season, but he's still managed 37 points, 107 shots on net, 115 blocked shots and a minus-37 rating through 79 appearances. With tough road matchups versus the Kings and Golden Knights left on the Ducks' schedule, Fowler is not a particularly strong fantasy option to finish the season.