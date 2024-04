Fowler produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

Fowler helped out on Leo Carlsson's game-tying goal late in the third period. The 32-year-old Fowler has been okay lately with three points and three blocked shots over the last five games. He's at five goals, 30 assists, 106 shots on net, 112 blocks and a minus-37 rating through 77 contests overall, though it's likely he'll miss the 40-point mark for the first time in three years.