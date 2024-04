Fowler notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Fowler has a helper in each of the last two games and four points over his last six contests. The 32-year-old continues to see heavy minutes on the Ducks' top pairing, and he's chipped in solid offense in 2023-24. For the season, Fowler is at 36 points (17 on the power play), 106 shots on net, 113 blocked shots and a minus-36 rating through 78 appearances.