Fowler recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Fowler has a pair of power-play helpers over the last nine contests. The 32-year-old defenseman has faded a bit in March, and it's unlikely he'll earn his third consecutive 40-point campaign barring a massive turnaround. He's at 33 points, 102 shots on net, 110 blocked shots and a minus-36 rating over 73 appearances.