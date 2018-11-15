Ducks' Cam Fowler: Breaks bones in face

Fowler suffered a complex facial fracture involving his orbital bone, cheekbone, and upper jaw bone after being hit in the face with a puck on Monday. He will have surgery Friday, after which an announcement will be made about the expected length of his absence.

In short, Fowler has a broken face, and it doesn't sound good. The 26-year-old was just placed on injured reserve, and based on this news it seems like he might be there for a while. Fowler had 10 points in 19 games before his injury, and was playing over 24 minutes a night. Though the Ducks have experience getting by without the Canadian defenseman, he missed 15 games last year, it will be hard to replace him with the reserves they have in place.