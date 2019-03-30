Ducks' Cam Fowler: Good to go Friday

Fowler (undisclosed) will play in Friday's game versus the Flames.

Fowler was helped off the ice in Tuesday's win versus the Canucks, but it appears that won't be a lingering issue. The 27-year-old blueliner will return to his role logging major minutes on the blue line and power play. He has 21 points through 55 games, with six of those coming with the man advantage.

More News
Our Latest Stories