Fowler provided a power-play assist and fired four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Fowler had gone four games without a point entering Thursday. He has four helpers over 10 appearances in March. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to 32 points, 97 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and a minus-33 rating through 69 appearances as the Ducks' top defenseman.