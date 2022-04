Fowler notched a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Through nine games in April, Fowler's surged with two goals and six assists. He had the secondary helper on an Adam Henrique tally in this contest. Fowler continues to build on his career-best production -- he's at 42 points (18 on the power play), 123 shots on net, 110 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating in 74 appearances. The 30-year-old should close out the year in a top-pairing role.