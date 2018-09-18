Ducks' Cam Fowler: Ready for preseason debut

Fowler (shoulder) is in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason road contest against the Sharks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Fowler sustained a Grade 3 separation of his AC joint ahead of the 2018 postseason, but the mobile defenseman is now ready to rock. Utilized on both the power play and penalty kill, the top-pairing skater registered eight goals and 32 points over 67 games in the 2017-18 season.