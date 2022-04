Fowler scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added three hits in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Fowler assisted on the second of Troy Terry's first-period goals and then added the game-winner himself in the third. The two-point effort gave Fowler 41 for the season, a new career high to best his output from his rookie campaign. The 30-year-old defenseman has added 123 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in a top-pairing role for much of the season.